Carvin Haggins Presents New Project “In the Key of Love” With Musiq Soulchild, Raheem DeVaughn & More

Legendary producer/songwriter Carvin Haggins gives us a special new project with the release of his “In the Key of Love”. The first part of a trilogy includes collaborations with Musiq Soulchild, Algebra Blessett, Raheem DeVaughn, Carol Riddick, and Olivia Leisk.

What Carvin wants us to know about the project is that at a time when things are constantly changing, the one certainty is love. “In the Key of Love” is a soundtrack for love that includes poetic story telling and soulful sounds.

Known for his unique writing style, Haggins reintroduces us to Love, at a time when the world needs a reminder. To help tell the story, Haggins enlisted the help of some of his famous friends.

In a recent interview, Haggins exclusively revealed to us about the project:

I’m releasing “In the Key of Love”. On my 50th birthday I wanted to release a project on December 10th, but it didn’t work out the way I needed it to go. And everything is on God’s timing. But it got delayed. With it being delayed, we ran across a record that Musiq and I wrote 25 years ago that was an incredible record. We just went back in and remixed it and made it sound like it needed to sound. It will be on the project. It’s called “Carvin Haggins presents… In the Key of Love”. It will be records that I’ve written and reintroducing love back into the system. It’s every complexion and face of love. I just put my pen to the pad and penned and co-wrote with a lot of artists. It’s going to be a really interesting project. It’s just feel good R&B.

Take a listen to “In the Key of Love” and get into the sound of R&B you’ve been missing!