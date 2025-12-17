Charlie Bereal Releases New Single “Chocolate Woman”

Charlie Bereal—the GRAMMY-nominated multi-instrumentalist behind some of R&B’s most iconic hits—is back with his latest single, “Chocolate Woman.” Released via Death Row Records/gamma., the track is a masterclass in modern soul, exploring the fragile balance of love, respect, and reciprocity.

Building on the success of his debut album, Walk With The Father, Bereal leans into his reputation as a “musician’s musician.” The track features a rich, live-instrument tapestry of trumpets, chimes, and his signature guitar work, evoking the timeless spirit of legends like Teddy Pendergrass and Curtis Mayfield. While he has spent years shaping the sound of industry giants—contributing to hits like Aaliyah’s “More Than a Woman” and Missy Elliott’s “One Minute Man”—Bereal is now firmly in the spotlight, blending his Pasadena gospel roots with a cinematic R&B sensibility that is both personal and profound.