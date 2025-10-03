Charlie Bereal Releases New Single “Together”

Death Row Records has announced the return of Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist Charlie Bereal with his new single, “Together”. The release follows his acclaimed debut album, Walk With the Father.

The song, described as a “luminous ode to unity,” channels the sounds of Roy Ayers and Earth, Wind & Fire with its shimmering instrumentation, layered harmonies, and soulful vocals. According to the artist, the single’s message is that “when we stand side by side with ‘one mind, one heart, one soul,’ there’s nothing we can’t achieve”. With the new single, Bereal aims to redefine retro-soul for a new generation while leading the label into a new era.

A Pasadena native, Bereal began his musical career on percussion before focusing on the guitar, honing his skills in church. He has since collaborated as a producer and songwriter with notable artists such as JAY-Z, Toni Braxton, and Mýa, contributing to iconic tracks like Aaliyah’s “More Than a Woman” and Missy Elliott’s “One Minute Man”. His debut album, Walk With the Father, released under Death Row Records, has earned comparisons to legendary artists like Teddy Pendergrass and Curtis Mayfield.