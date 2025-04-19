Charlie Wilson, Babyface, K-Ci Hailey & El DeBarge Join Forces For “Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour”

R&B icon Charlie Wilson is bringing the ultimate soul-infused celebration to fans this summer with his Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour, produced by Live Nation Urban and P Music Group featuring an all-star lineup of legendary acts including Babyface, K-Ci Hailey and El DeBarge. The nationwide tour kicks off on August 27th at the prestigious Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and will travel across major cities, delivering an unforgettable night of timeless hits, powerhouse vocals, and feel-good vibes.

With decades of chart-topping success between them, Wilson, Babyface, Hailey and DeBarge will take fans on a journey through some of R&B’s most cherished classics.

Charlie Wilson adds:

“This tour is unlike anything I’ve done before. As someone who truly loves R&B, getting to share the stage with my friends Babyface, K-Ci, and El is something I’m really looking forward to. I’ve been performing for so long that my audience isn’t just made up of fans, it really has become a family. Over the years, I’ve come to recognize so many faces, and we’ve grown together through the music. The R&B cookout is gonna be one big family reunion for us and our fans.”

Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour isn’t just a concert, it’s a family reunion set to the soundtrack of R&B’s most timeless hits. Charlie Wilson, Babyface, K-Ci Hailey, and El DeBarge will bring the heart and soul of a classic cookout to every city, creating an atmosphere where fans are more than just an audience, they’re family. With electrifying performances, nostalgic anthems, and feel-good vibes, this tour is a celebration of community, connection, and the music that has defined generations. Get ready to sing, dance, and reminisce, because at this cookout, everyone is invited.

Produced by Live Nation Urban and P Music Group, Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour will visit 20+ cities, including stops in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Houston. Fans can expect a high-energy, soul-stirring experience that brings the heart of R&B to life on stage.

UNCLE CHARLIE’S R&B COOKOUT TOUR – 2025 DATES

Wed 8/27 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Fri 8/29 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion*

Fri 9/5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat 9/6 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sun 9/7 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Thu 9/11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri 9/12 – New York, NY – Jones Beach Amphitheater

Sat 9/13 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun 9/14 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Fri 9/19 – Raleigh, NC – Coast Union Music Park

Sat 9/20 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Arena

Sun 9/21 – Virginia Beach, VA – United Home Amphitheater

Fri 9/26 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat 9/27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheater

Sun 9/28 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Pavilion

Fri 10/3 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena**

Sat 10/4 – Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park*

Sun 10/5 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri 10/10 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sat 10/11 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater*

Sun 10/12 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

(*No El DeBarge)| (**No Babyface)

Photo Credit: Jacob Huizar