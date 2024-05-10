Charlie Wilson Reaches #1 On Billboard Adult R&B Chart With Current Single “Superman”

Legendary R&B singer Charlie Wilson adds another accolade to his illustrious career as his current single “Superman” has reached #1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Charts.

The song originally released in December of 2023, and is a showcase of Wilson’s signature smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Michael Paran, founder and CEO of P Music Group and Charlie Wilson’s longtime manager, adds:

“This milestone is a testament to Charlie’s exceptional talent. I’m incredibly proud of him, along with the P Music Group promotions team for their hard work. We’re honored to be part of Charlie’s journey and take immense pride in his continued success.”

With the latest number one single, Charlie Wilson adds to his distinction of already having the most #1 hits on the Adult R&B Charts for a male artist. He adds:

“I am incredibly grateful and humbled by the overwhelming support for ‘Superman’. To have another #1 hit on the Billboard Adult R&B chart is truly an important achievement to me, especially with a song so personal highlighting my wife’s endless love and support of me. She truly put the cape back on my back after very rough times.I want to thank my fans for their unwavering loyalty and love throughout my career. This song is also for all women, their strength, love and support is appreciated more than they know.”

Congratulations to the incomparable Charlie Wilson!