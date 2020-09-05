Charlie Wilson Sets Record for Most #1 Adult R&B Singles Following Latest #1 Single “One I Got”

Congratulations are in order for the legendary Charlie Wilson. The singer adds yet another accolade to his already historic career by setting the record for most #1 singles on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart.

This comes off of the strength of his current #1 single “One I Got” recently hitting the top spot. This news should come as no surprise to anyone who has tuned into Adult R&B Radio over the past few decades since Uncle Charlie is constantly in heavy rotation.

Wilson has scored consecutive number 1 singles this year with his earlier release “Forever Valentine” also reaching the peak.

Uncle Charlie is gearing up for the release of a new album which should be out later this year.