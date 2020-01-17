Charlie Wilson Releases New Single “Forever Valentine” Co-Written by Bruno Mars

The legendary Charlie Wilson wants to celebrate his woman all year round. Valentine’s Day once a year is not enough for him as he tributes her on his new single “Forever Valentine”.

The exciting new song from Charlie Wilson was co-written by Bruno Mars while the pair were on tour together during Mars’ “24K World Tour”. It features production from D’Mile and also features background vocals from James Fauntleroy and Mars.

The song is set to be included on Charlie Wilson’s upcoming album which has yet to be announced.

While the wait is on for the new project, you can take a listen to his “Bridging the Gap” album. This was his second solo album which was previously not available on streaming services until recently.