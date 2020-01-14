YouKnowIGotSoul Logo
    Charlie Wilson Set to Release New Single “Forever Valentine” Co-Written by Bruno Mars

    Legendary singer Charlie Wilson has been building up the excitement for his upcoming single “Forever Valentine” via his social media. Now he’s just made the exciting announcement that the song is Co-Written and co-produced by Bruno Mars.

    The collaboration makes sense not only on the level of two supreme talents coming together to collaborate, but also for the fact that Charlie opened for Bruno on his 24K magic tour. “Forever Valentine’s is set to release on January 17th and is expected to be included on Charlie’s next album.

    The song was produced by D’Mile and also features background vocals from James Fauntleroy and Bruno Mars.

    As we wait for the new Charlie Wilson album and single, you can check out his “Bridging the Gap” album which was recently added to streaming services for the first time.

