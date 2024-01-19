Charlie Wilson To Receive A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Legendary R&B icon Charlie Wilson is set be honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony will take place on January 29th, 2024 and this is the 2,770th star overall.

Uncle Charlie will be joined by emcee Jimmy Jam Harris, President & CEO of P Music Group and manager, Michael Paran, Babyface, and Snoop Dogg.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame for the City of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the globally iconic star ceremonies for decades. Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural landmark since 1960.

As a solo artist, Wilson has topped the R&B charts with 13 number one singles, 13 Grammy nominations, a New York Times and Washington Post best-selling memoir “I Am Charlie Wilson,” a BET Lifetime Achievement Award, a Soul Train Icon Award, a Soul Train Certified Soul Award, and a NAACP Music Makes a Difference Award.

He was twice named Billboard’s Top Adult Male R&B Artist (2009, 2020) and is currently Billboard’s Top Adult R&B Male Artist with the most #1s of all time.

This past December 8th, Wilson released his latest single “Superman”.