YouKnowIGotSoul had a chance to catch up with Chingy once again to talk about his career. We talk to the hitmaker about the “Where The Party At” tour which he is currently co-headlining with Hip Hop legends Nelly and Ja Rule. We also talk to Chingy about some of his biggest collaborations including the Houston single “I Like That”. We also talk to him about the longevity of his music and how his singles continue to get love and recognition nearly 20 years later.