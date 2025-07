R&B superstar Chris Brown has just released his new single “It Depends” featuring Bryson Tiller.

This follows the release of his previous single “Holy Blindfold”.

Both releases dropped during his global stadium tour, Breezy Bowl XX, which gearing up for the North American portion starting July 30th in Miami.

This is Brown’s first solo release since his Grammy award-winning album 11:11 (Deluxe), which won him his second Grammy in 13 years for Best R&B Album.