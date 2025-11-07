Christopher Williams Returns With New Single “Good Enough”

Multi-award-winning singer and R&B crooner Christopher Williams has just released his new single “Good Enough.” The track is available via the Streamline TransMedia | SRG-ILS | Virgin Music Group imprint.

This head-bopping, mid-tempo R&B groove is more than a single—it’s a powerful, defiant statement from one of R&B’s smoothest, most timeless voices.

“Good Enough” sets the electric stage for Williams’s highly anticipated forthcoming album, “War and Peace”.

The single was expertly written by Troy Taylor, TreVon Waters, and John McGee, and produced by the Grammy-winning team of Troy Taylor and John McGee. The track delivers the signature, soulful artistry that dedicated R&B fans have been waiting for.

For this monumental chapter, Williams has forged a dynamic alliance with multi-award-winning music executive Vincent Herbert who serves as the album’s Executive Producer via Streamline TransMedia.

“War and Peace” features a stellar lineup of Grammy-winning talent, including Troy Taylor, Bryan-Michael Cox, Troy Oliver, Reggie Burrell, and Vincent Herbert. The project is engineered to blend the timeless soul fans adore with the contemporary polish of modern R&B.

Christopher Williams speaks candidly about his return to music following significant personal challenges:

“I’m excited to return to the music scene with new music—but more than that, I’m thankful and grateful to still be here, alive and well. The past few years brought real health challenges, but through the grace of God, prayer, and faith, I can say—Chris is here to stay. This is more than a comeback; it’s a revival.”

Williams’s influence extends beyond the microphone. Forever recognized for his iconic role as Kareem Akbar in the cult-classic film New Jack City, he is now aggressively expanding his creative footprint in film and television.

Williams and Executive Producer Vincent Herbert have partnered to produce compelling projects, starting with the television series “The Book of Akbar”—a venture that blends his enduring musical legacy with his powerful on-screen presence.

Stay tuned for official announcements regarding his upcoming national tour.