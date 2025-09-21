Christopher Williams Signs With SRG/ILS Label For The Release Of His Upcoming Album

Multi-platinum R&B artist Christopher Williams has signed with the SRG-ILS Group (Virgin Music/Universal Music Group), signaling his return to the music scene. The new partnership includes a joint venture with legendary music executive Vincent Herbert.

Williams, known for classic hits like “I’m Dreamin'” and “Promises, Promises,” is set to release a new single this fall, followed by a full album in early 2026. The untitled project will feature production from a roster of Grammy-winning producers, including Troy Taylor, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Troy Oliver, among others.

Claude Villani, CEO of the SRG-ILS Group, expressed excitement about the signing, stating that Williams “sounds amazing” and believes R&B fans will be “thrilled to have Chris back.”

In a statement, Williams emphasized that the collaboration is “bigger than music,” focusing on connecting with fans through various platforms. In addition to the album, the partnership will also explore film and TV projects, leveraging Williams’s acting career, which includes his role in the film *New Jack City*.