Ciara shares a special remix to her latest single “Better Thangs” with Summer Walker by adding rapper GloRilla to the new version.

The original version of the song released in September/a> and quickly became the latest hit single added to Ciara’s resume. She also released a visual to accompany the song.

The feel-good R&B anthem is the first single from her upcoming album set to release Republic Records, Uptown Records, and Beauty Marks Entertainment soon.