New Video: Ciara – Better Thangs (featuring Summer Walker)

R&B star Ciara has just unveiled the visual for her recently released single “Better Thangs” featuring Summer Walker.

The Mia Barnes directed video finds the two R&B artists embracing their stories along with sisterhood.

Ciara added about the song:

“Better Thangs is a feel-good R&B anthem for elevating every aspect of your life. It’s meant to bring joy while inspiring the continuous evolution of one’s self. I have so much respect for my girl Summer and it’s fitting to have her on the record because we connect on so many levels, from where we come from, to our journeys and our mission to inspire other people to go after what they deserve in life…better thangs!”

Ciara is getting ready to to kick off her biggest, boldest, and brightest chapter of her career with the forthcoming 2022 album for Republic Records, Uptown Records, and Beauty Marks Entertainment.