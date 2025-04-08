Ciara Releases New Single “Ecstasy”

R&B superstar Ciara returns with the brand new anthem single “Ecstasy”, via her independent label Beauty Marks Entertainment.

The track was written by Ciara, Courtlin Jabrae, and 2024 Grammy winning “Songwriter of The Year” Theron Thomas and produced by Leather Jacket and Tommy (TBHITS) Brown.

“Ecstasy” is a classic R&B sultry song that empowers individuals to embrace authentic love and revel in the intoxicating freedom of owning their identity. Ciara adds about the song:

“On every album having the ultimate slow R&B record is always a must for me! We call it baby making music where I’m from! I can’t wait for the world to see the video and experience Ecstasy with me! The CiCi Way!”

The accompanying music video was directed by Diane Martel and takes viewers on a breathtaking visual journey, where Ciara’s signature, mesmerizing dance moves take center stage.