Ciara Releases New Single “This Right Here” Featuring Latto & Produced by Jazza Pha

R&B superstar Ciara joins forces with Hip-Hop sensation Latto for the new Jazza Pha produced single “This Right Here”.

The track is released via Ciara’s own record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment, which she has run independently since 2017.

﻿”This Right Here” was released on Atlanta’s Official Ciara Day, which was first declared on July 28th last year during her performance at State Farm Arena.

More than just a song, it’s a tribute to the city that shaped them, and celebrates the lasting impact of Atlanta’s Black female artistry on the culture at large. Ciara adds about the song:

“‘This Right Here,’ is the type of collaboration I always dreamt of! Being together with my hometown friends on this record means so much to me! Also knowing the amazing history that Jazze Pha and I have had together makes this moment, extra special. I want to thank Latto for bringing her infectious ATL girl energy to this record! ‘This Right Here’ is one of my favorite tracks on the album and I’m so excited that my fans will get to hear this record as today is Ciara Day in Atlanta and we are getting close to kicking off the month of my album release!”

The song is expected to be included on her upcoming album “CiCi”, set for release on August 22nd. This will be Ciara’s first studio album in six years.