Coco Jones gets into the Christmas spirit with the release of her holiday four-pack “Coco By The Fireplace”.

The singer/songwriter is currently gearing up for the release of her debut album in 2025.

She recently garnered two 2025 GRAMMY Award nominations for “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” in the categories of Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

Coco also recently joined forces with Future and London On Da Track for “Most Beautiful Design.”