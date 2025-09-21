Conya Doss Taps Anthony David For New Single “Life’s Love”

On September 15, 2025, soul singer Conya Doss released a new single titled “**Life’s Love**,” featuring Grammy-nominated artist Anthony David. The song is a track on her new album, *Affirmations*.

The collaboration brings together two established voices in the neo-soul genre. While details on the song’s specific themes are limited, Doss’s new album, *Affirmations*, suggests a focus on positive and uplifting messages. The release is a notable moment for fans of both artists, who have been mainstays in the independent R&B and soul scene for years.