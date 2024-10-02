Craig David Releases New Single “In Your Hands”

R&B veteran Craig David returns with the release of his brand new single “In Your Hands”. This is his first new music in over 2 years since he released his album “22” in 2022.

The uplifting song showcases Craig’s distinctive vocals and also his ability to craft music that resonates on a deeply emotional level.

Craig shares about the new song:

“‘In Your Hands’ is such an important song for me as I wanted to shine a light on how truly special we all are. Especially when we allow our inner child to play, that part of us that holds the true meaning & joy to life. It was so important for me to land each part of the song to honour the simple, yet powerful sentiment of the chorus.”

Also out today is a video to accompany the song. The visual features Craig alongside a “younger” version of himself as he reflects on his childhood, with visual nods to his debut album, Born To Do It, and his journey to the present day.

Craig will also be kicking off his Commitment UK arena tour in February 2025, with special guest Lemar. Starting in Leeds’ First Direct Arena on 2nd February, the 11-date tour will see Craig perform his eclectic and much-loved discography to fans across the UK, culminating at London’s iconic The O2 Arena on 20th February.