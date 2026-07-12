Daley Releases New Single “Slide” + Announces Upcoming Tour

Acclaimed R&B and soul singer Daley has officially released his new single, “SLIDE,” the second offering from his highly anticipated third studio album. Released globally on Friday, July 10, via the SRG-ILS Group (Virgin Music/Universal Music Group), the track is currently available on all major streaming and download platforms.

Arriving just in time for the peak of the season, “SLIDE” is designed to capture the essence of a summer party. Blending an infectious bounce, lush orchestral strings, and Daley’s signature soaring vocals, the track delivers a “future-throwback” R&B sound. Co-written by Daley and Rashaan Brown, and produced by genre-bending UK producer Swindle, the song channels feel-good nostalgia with distinct echoes of Earth, Wind & Fire, Toto, and Prince.

“After being in the studio all week, working on other deadlines, we needed a release, to feel a little joy and make something purely for the fun of it,” Daley shared regarding the recording process. “Swindle worked out a bassline, some drums, Rashaan Brown laid guitar and I started sketching melodies. It resulted in us dancing around the studio, living our best lives.”

Lyrically, Daley notes the song explores “the magnetic pull between two people who have been feeling each other for a while but not fully admitting it—who are finally ready to stop resisting and move together in the same direction.”

Musically, the team made a conscious structural choice to highlight an arrangement element they feel is fading from modern tracks. “We didn’t want to wait to get the bridge,” Daley added. “Instead of the usual verse-chorus-verse-chorus, we took it straight to a lush bridge, which felt necessary at a time where bridges seem to be disappearing from R&B.”

“SLIDE” follows the spring release of the smash single “Lavender,” which marked Daley’s official return to the music scene and his first new release since 2018. Also produced by Swindle, “Lavender” delivered an immersive meditation on intimacy and emotional surrender, featuring jazz-inflected guitar chords by Tom Ford and a cinematic orchestral opening.

In support of his new music, Daley is preparing to hit the road this fall. He will embark on a 26-city US tour, officially kicking off on September 16 in St. Louis, Missouri.

“SLIDE” is available to stream and download now. For ticket purchases and additional tour information, fans can visit daley.tv.