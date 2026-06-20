Daley Releases Video For Return Single “Lavender”

Renowned R&B and soul artist Daley has officially returned to the music scene with the release of his latest single, “Lavender.” The track, which marks his first new release since 2018, is available now on all streaming and download platforms via the SRG-ILS Group (Virgin Music/Universal Music Group).

“Lavender” serves as a lush, immersive meditation on intimacy, emotional surrender, and the allure of escapism. Written and produced by Daley in collaboration with U.K. producer Swindle, the song features a cinematic arrangement that blends orchestral strings with knocking percussion and jazz-inflected guitar chords played by Tom Ford.

The record explores the “suspended state” between two people whose connection is so profound that the external world appears to fade away. Through themes of emotional freedom and sensuality, Daley invites listeners to lose themselves in a more blissful, meditative state.

To accompany the track, Daley released a “smoke-toned” music video directed by Chris West, designed to mirror the song’s hazy, dreamlike atmosphere.

Daley noted that he wanted the visuals to be uncomplicated, focusing on embodying the song’s sentiment rather than overcomplicating the narrative.

The video features the artist performing under purple light to visually represent the emotional frequency described in the lyrics.

Following the release of “Lavender,” Daley is preparing to hit the road for an upcoming U.S. tour. The headlining run is scheduled to kick off on September 16 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The single reaffirms Daley’s commitment to cinematic textures and emotional honesty, positioning him as an artist focused on human connection rather than fleeting industry trends