D’Angelo Resurfaces To Join Jay-Z On New Song “I Want You Forever”

We get to hear from the legendary D’Angelo so infrequently these days that it’s almost shocking when he makes an appearance.

That’s just what we get on the new song “I Want You Forever” co-starring Jay-Z from the Jeymes Samuel-led album soundtrack from The Book of Clarence.

The song is a nearly ten minute track full of soul in an almost elevated state.

It’s been nearly a decade since D’Angelo released his previous album “Black Messiah” back in 2014. He did release a new song called “Unshaken” a few years back, but otherwise it’s been very quiet on the new music front.