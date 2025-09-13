DJ Soulchild Remixes Durand Bernarr’s Song “Overqualified”

The R&B Remix King DJ Soulchild is back with his version of the Durand Bernarr’s single “Overqualified”.

He adds about creating the track:

“I’m a huge fan of the original (from his latest album “Bloom”), but I still felt inclined to give it a more upbeat, groovy, club-friendly Future Funk re-touch, while still staying true to the elements and essence of what made the original so great.”

Make sure you check out all the amazing work that DJ Soulchild has done in creating amazing remixes over the years!