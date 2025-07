Dondria teams up with J. Howell for the sensual duet “Give It All”.

The song is the second single from her upcoming album “Back To Love”, which will release next month. Also included on the project will be the previously released single “Closest I’ve Been”.

This Fall, Dondria will also head out on the road for her “Back To Love” tour.

The new album will be her first since her debut “Dondria vs. Phatfffat” came out in 2010, although she has released EP’s and Mixtapes over the years.