Dondria Releases New Single “Solitude”

R&B veteran Dondria has officially announced her return with the release of her new independent single, “Solitude.” The track serves as the lead offering from her forthcoming studio album, Back to Love, which is scheduled for release this October.

Marking a new era for the singer-songwriter, “Solitude” moves away from traditional romance to explore themes of self-reflection, healing, and emotional peace. The record is described as a narrative on reclaiming personal space and re-evaluating solitude as a tool for growth rather than a state of loneliness.

The release signifies a pivot for Dondria, who is now operating as a fully independent artist. She first rose to international prominence as a pioneer of the YouTube viral era, a trajectory that led to a mentorship under legendary producer Jermaine Dupri and a contract with So So Def Recordings.

Dondria is best known for her Platinum-certified 2009 debut album, Dondria vs. Phatfffat, which produced the chart-topping hit “You’re the One.”

“Solitude” provides the first glimpse into the sonic direction of Back to Love.

Further details regarding the full album tracklist and supporting tour dates are expected to be announced in the coming months.