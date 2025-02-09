Elijah Blake and Kareen Lomax Release Video for “Read The Room”

Elijah Blake and Kareen Lomax have just unveiled the official video for their infectious track “Read The Room”.

The song was originally featured on the deluxe edition of Elijah’s critically acclaimed album elijah!.

The visual was directed by Bee The Creative and brings the energy of the track to life with dance sequences and visually engaging choreography. Set against a backdrop of vibrant yet minimalist aesthetics, the visuals create an electrifying atmosphere that perfectly matches the song’s upbeat tempo and Elijah and Kareen’s undeniable synergy.

The deluxe edition of elijah! released late in 2024 and features nine additional tracks in addition to what was included on the original version of the album, featuring collaborations with Kim Burrell, Sevyn Streeter, Maeta, Kirby, Tone Stith, and more.