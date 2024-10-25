Elijah Blake Releases Deluxe Edition of “elijah!” Album (Stream)

R&B star Elijah Blake has just released the deluxe edition of his album, elijah! via MNRK Music Group.

The new release comes packed with nine fresh tracks and remixes that showcase Blake’s dynamic artistry, alongside collaborations with Sevyn Streeter, Kim Burrell, Cheryl “Salt” James (Salt-n-Pepa), Keyshia Cole, Tiana Major9, Maeta, Tone Stith, Kirby, Kareen Lomax, and Jaz Karis.

The deluxe album’s lead track, “Stuck In My Ways,” features fellow R&B heavyweight Sevyn Streeter and was recently released.

One of the most poignant tracks on the album is “Does Something Happen When You Hear My Name (Jason’s Song),” featuring Maeta and Tone Stith. This heartfelt song is a tribute to beloved music executive and manager Jason “Hoody” Hobdy, who tragically passed away this past summer. The accompanying visual features personal memories from all three artists, paying homage to Jason’s profound impact on their lives and the music industry.

The original version of the album released over the Summer and featured the singles “Ghostbuster,” “Company,” “Sugarwater & Lime,” & “West Side Story”.

The deluxe edition of elijah! pushes his creative boundaries further.