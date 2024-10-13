Elijah Blake Releases New Single “Stuck In My Ways” Featuring Sevyn Streeter

Elijah Blake returns with the release of the soulful new single “Stuck In My Ways” featuring Sevyn Streeter.

This melodic and emotionally rich track explores the complexities of relationships and personal growth, delivering a smooth blend of R&B grooves and heartfelt lyrics.

The song will be the lead single from his upcoming deluxe edition of recently released album “elijah”. This version of the album will drop on October 25th via MNRK Music Group, and the original came out over the Summer.

The deluxe version will feature nine new tracks and remixes, showcasing collaborations with an impressive roster of artists that also includes Kim Burrell, Cheryl “Salt James” (Salt-n-Pepa), Keyshia Cole, Tiana Major9, Maeta, Tone Stith, Kirby, Kareen Lomax, and Jaz Karis. Each song deepens Elijah’s personal narrative, adding fresh layers of emotion and musicality to his already acclaimed sound.