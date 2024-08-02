Elijah Blake Releases New Album “elijah.” (Stream)

R&B sensation Elijah Blake has just released his long awaited new album “elijah.” via MNRK Music Group.

The eclectic project features writing and production from esteemed collaborators and Elijah himself, blending classic and contemporary sounds into a unique musical experience.

Included on the album are previously released singles “Ghostbuster”, “Sugarwater & Lime” and “Company”.

It also includes the recently released “WestSide Story” which was produced by Jerry Wonda and Elijah.

“elijah.” showcases Elijah’s artistic evolution, blending soulful melodies, innovative production, and deeply personal lyrics. Get into it now!