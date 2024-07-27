Elijah Blake Releases New Single “West Side Story”

Elijah Blake is gearing up for the release of his upcoming project, and gives us another taste with the new single “West Side Story”.

The song was produced by Elijah along with Jerry Wonda, and continues to showcase his unique and innovative creativity with its nostalgic ’80s vibe and 2024 appeal.

The song will appear on Elijah Blake’s highly anticipated upcoming album “elijah.” which is set to release on August 2nd via MNRK Music. He adds about the song:

“‘Westside Story’ is a track that reflects on love, loss, and the stories that shape us.I’m excited for my fans to hear it and to continue sharing pieces of my journey through this album.”

The single follows the successful releases of “Ghostbuster,” a hauntingly beautiful track that merges classic R&B with contemporary innovation, and “Sugarwater & Lime,” a sultry and dynamic song that explores the complexities of a relationship on the brink.

As he gears up for the release of elijah., Elijah Blake continues to demonstrate his artistic evolution and versatility. The album promises to be a standout project, blending soulful sounds with modern elements and deeply personal lyrics.

Stay tuned for more updates as Elijah Blake prepares to release elijah. on August 2.