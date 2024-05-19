Elijah Blake Releases New Single “Sugarwater & Lime”

Elijah Blake returns with the sultry new single “Sugarwater & Lime” via MNRK Music Group. The dynamic new song delves into the complexities of love and longing, offering a poignant soundtrack for summer romance.

“Sugarwater & Lime” was written and produced by Elijah and JonJonTraxx, and is the follow up to previous single “Ghostbuster” which came out earlier this year.

The new single serves as a preview of what to expect on his upcoming album “elijah” set to release this Summer.

In addition to his solo music, Elijah co-wrote Maeta’s #1 hit “All Through the Night” with Lucky Daye.