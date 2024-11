Elijah Blake has just unveiled the visual for his heartfelt single “Battlefield” featuring the legendary Kim Burrell!

The song was produced by Grammy Award-winner Jerry Wonda. This soul-stirring collaboration captures the vulnerability and strength within the song’s message.

The video’s simplicity and warmth echo the intimacy and focus on the profound connection between the artists and their craft.

“Battlefield” was included on Elijah’s acclaimed deluxe album, elijah! which released last month.