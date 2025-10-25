Elijah Blake Returns With New Single “Shouldn’t Wanna Call”

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Elijah Blake makes his return with the new single, “Shouldn’t Wanna Call,” released via MNRK Music Group.

The track is a raw, late-night confession, finding Elijah wrestling with the pain of moving on while still tethered to the memories of a defining past love. Over lush production, his voice navigates the space between heartbreak and healing as he sings the line, “One thing I know, two things for sure, three things for certain — you were supposed to be my person.” The song captures the moment where reflection meets regret, and longing outweighs closure.

“‘Shouldn’t Wanna Call’ is about that space between closure and longing, when you know you shouldn’t look back, but your heart hasn’t caught up yet,” shares Elijah. “It’s one of the most honest songs I’ve ever written.”

“Shouldn’t Wanna Call” is the third single from his highly anticipated forthcoming album, “THE GEMINI”, which is set for release on January 16. It follows the standout tracks “White Rum” and “Work It Out,” which showcased the album’s emotional range, from sensual island grooves to confessional, soulful R&B.

“THE GEMINI” promises a deeply personal chapter for Blake, capturing the duality of his identity—the lover and the loner, the poet and the performer. The album, now available for pre-order, is built on this push-and-pull, capturing the emotional complexity that defines the modern love story through his most vulnerable songwriting to date.