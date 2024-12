Elijah Blake and Sevyn Streeter share the compelling visual for their duet song “Stuck In My Ways”. the song was included on the newly released deluxe edition of Elijah’s album, elijah!

The video was directed by FredFocus and brings the track’s emotional depth to life. The visuals are just as passionate as the song itself, capturing the complexities of love, regret, and self-reflection through powerful imagery and intimate storytelling.