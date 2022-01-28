Ella Mai Releases New Single “DFMU”

R&B star Ella Mai is back with her new single “DFMU”. The piano driven record is what we’ve come to expect from the young hitmaker who took the R&B world by the storm thanks to the mega success of her singles “Boo’d Up” and “Trip”. The new single “DFMU” sounds like it comes from that world as Ella once again delivers catchy melodies to go with her heartfelt vocals and lyrics.

Ella Mai released the single “Not Another Love Song” back in 2020. Even though that song saw some success at radio, it’s unconfirmed on whether that song will make the project. What we do know is that Ella Mai has been in the studio with Mustard, Johnta Austin as well as The Neptunes. “DFMU” is the lead single from this new album, but we know there is more heat on the way.