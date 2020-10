R&B star Ella Mai is back with her brand new single “Not Another Love Song”. The Boi-1da produced record is her first solo record since the release of her successful debut album which had the hit singles “Boo’d Up”, “Trip” and “Shot Clock”.

Late last year year, Ella linked up with R&B superstar Usher for the number one Urban AC single “Don’t Waste My Time”.

Stay tuned for more music from her as it looks like we’ll be seeing more music in the near future.