Ella Mai Releases Surprise EP “3” (Stream)

R&B superstar Ella Mai treated her fans to a surprise for her birthday with the release of the new EP “3”.

This is her first offering since the release of her 2022 album “Heart On My Sleeve”. The three-track project introduces a fresh chapter for Mai, reinforcing her signature soulful sound, bringing listeners into a journey of love, connection and self-awareness.

This year, as she turns 30, the significance of the number 3 mirrors her personal growth and evolution, aligning beautifully with the themes of maturity and discovery reflected in her music. The number 3, often referred to as the number of joy, is linked to communication and happiness, perfectly aligning with the uplifting spirit of this release.

Included on the EP are three all new songs: “Hearts On Deck”, “One of These”, and “Little Things”.