En Vogue Set to Release 30th Anniversary Edition of Debut Album “Born to Sing” + Listen to Previously Unreleased Song “Mover”

Legendary group En Vogue have something very special in store for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of their debut album. The group has just announced that they will release a remastered version of their first album “Born to Sing” which includes nine rarely heard bonus tracks.

One of those bonus tracks is the song “Mover” which they’ve just put out recently. Prior to its release, the song came out as a Japanese B-side and never available to stream.

The group currently consists of Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, & Rhona Bennett. That trio released the album “Electric Cafe” as En Vogue back in 2018.

In recent years there had been hope that original members Dawn Robinson and Maxine Jones would rejoin the group at some point. Following a reunion performance last year, nothing further has come to fruition.

En Vogue “Born to Sing” 30th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

Party

Strange

Lies

Hip Hop Bugle Boy

Hold On

Part of Me

You Don’t Have to Worry

Time Goes On

Just Can’t Stay Away

Don’t Go

Luv Lines

Waitin’ on You

Hold On (Extended Version)

Lies (The Extended Avant Garde Remix)

You Don’t Have to Worry (Club New Breed Remix)

Don’t Go (Radio Edit)

Desperately (featuring En Vogue)

You Don’t Have to Worry (Lo Cal Mix)

Lies (Kwame’s Bone Age Remix)

Hold On (Dub Version)

Mover (B-Side)