Eric Benet Releases Duets EP Featuring Tamar Braxton, Chante Moore, Ledisi & More (Stream)

R&B legend Eric Benet has just released his new “Duets” EP. The project is aptly titled as it features Eric collaborating with another powerhouse vocalist on each of the five songs.

Included on the project are features with Ledisi, LaTocha, Corinna Bailey Rae, Chante Moore, and Tamar Braxton. The latter features on the project’s first single “Something We Can Make Love To”.

This is the first new project from Eric Benet since he released his self titled album in 2016.

This release of the EP comes via his new company, JBR Creative Group. It is a multidisciplinary powerhouse that is revolutionizing the future of entertainment by empowering the entertainment community through the innovative technology of the Web3 space.