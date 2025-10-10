Eric Benét Releases Holiday Album “It’s Christmas” + Announces Upcoming Tour

Eric Benét has a new Christmas album titled *It’s Christmas*, which was released on October 10, 2025. The album is described as blending classic holiday favorites with a fresh, soulful sound, featuring his signature smooth vocals and timeless arrangements.

Included on the project are some timeless holiday favorites along with some new originals. This release comes on the heels of his album “The Co-Star” which released earlier this year.

The album’s release is timed with his “for the holiday” tour, which includes several dates in December 2025. Full itinerary below.

DEC 05 – New Brunswick, NJ

DEC 06 – New York, NY

DEC 08 – Boston, MA

DEC 11 – Alexandria, VA

DEC 13 – Atlantic City, NJ

DEC 14 – St Louis, MO

DEC 15 – Chicago, IL

DEC 17 – Nashville, TN

DEC 19 – Chattanooga, TN

DEC 21 – Atlanta, GA

DEC 22 – Atlanta, GA