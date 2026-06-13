Eric Benét Releases Powerful New Single “Who’s Gonna Save Us”

Four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated R&B artist Eric Benét has officially released his latest single, “Who’s Gonna Save Us?” The emotionally resonant track is available now across all major digital streaming platforms via JBR Creative Group, accompanied by an official lyric video.

Known for his signature soulful delivery, Benét uses his newest release to offer a meditation on uncertainty, healing, and the necessity of shared human experience. The song arrives as a direct response to the current global climate, aiming to provide listeners with a sense of hope and solidarity.

“This song came from reflecting on the world around us and the questions so many people are quietly carrying,” Benét stated. “Sometimes we’re all searching for answers, for hope, for healing and for something that reminds us we’re not alone. I wanted this song to feel honest and human.”

For over three decades, Benét has maintained a reputation as one of R&B’s most consistent and respected vocalists. His catalog remains a staple of adult contemporary and urban radio.

Despite his long-standing tenure in the industry, the singer is currently experiencing a significant resurgence in digital engagement. In recent months, he has generated over 59 million social media views and more than 7 million fan interactions, signaling his ability to bridge generational gaps and reach new audiences.

Benét continues to maintain an active performance schedule throughout 2026. He is slated to headline shows in Newark, Toledo, Columbia, Mableton, Las Vegas, and Seattle, with additional dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

As he prepares to release further new music later this year, Benét remains committed to the touring circuit. For the most up-to-date schedule and ticket information, fans are encouraged to visit EricBenet.net.