Eric Roberson Enlists Anthony Hamilton, Raheem DeVaughn & Kevin Ross for his “Lessons” Remix

Eric Roberson brings together an all star cast of artists to join him on a remix to his hit single “Lessons”. The stunning remix includes features from Anthony Hamilton, Raheem DeVaughn, and Kevin Ross.

The original version of the song released earlier this year and will be included on Roberson’s upcoming 14th studio album of the same name. The “Lessons” album is set to release in January 2022 via his the B.L.U.E. ERRO SOUL label imprint.

Eric adds about the inspiration behind the remix:

“With the remix, I didn’t want to just get three of my favorite singers, I also wanted three of my favorite writers. I’m honored to get their perspectives on the ups and downs of love and how it all leads us to where we are supposed to be.”

Eric Roberson is currently gearing up for the “Lessons Tour” set to kick off next month in Oakland, CA.