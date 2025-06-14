Eric Roberson Releases Acoustic Remix To Latest Single “Where You Gonna Go” With BJ The Chicago Kid

Check out the acoustic remix of Eric Roberson’s latest single “Where You Gonna Go” featuring BJ the Chicago Kid.

The song was written by Eric Roberson, Bryan James Sledge and Rodney Jones and produced by Eric Roberson, and Rodney Jones for Art of Artez Productions. Roberson had previously added about the song:

“Where You Gonna Go” is a song that explores simple extremes. It’s inspired by a question I ask myself to help the sunshine, even when facing storms. A lullaby hook blended with 70’s soul, Detroit hip hop, and 3/4 gospel undertones invite listeners to engage in everything from slow dancing with a partner to praying for them. The song’s mission is to enhance people’s self-worth and growth.”

The pair recently stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform the song live.

Next month on July 23rd, Eric Roberson will release his 18th studio album “Beautifully All Over The Place”. Following that, he will head out on tour to support the project.