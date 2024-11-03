Eric Roberson Releases New Holiday Single “The Greatest Gift” + Announces Upcoming Christmas Album

Eric Roberson is in the holiday spirit with the release of his new single “The Greatest Gift”.

The song is set to be included on his first holiday album, “The Greatest Gift: An Eric Roberson Christmas”.

In addition to the release of the project later this year, he will soon embark on “The Greatest Gift” holiday tour to perform for his fans.

Roberson continues to be very active with releasing new music. Earlier this year, he released the singles “Here For You”, “You”, “Mask “, and “Doubt (Can You Come Back Some Other Time).”

His most recently released album “Lessons” came out in 2022.