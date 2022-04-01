Eric Roberson Releases New Album “Lessons” (Stream)

Singer Eric Roberson has just released his latest album “Lessons” and you can stream it now on all platforms and on his official website EricRobersonMusic.com.

We have been building up to the moment of the album’s release via the title track which has become a big hit and cult favorite among Roberson’s fans since it came out last year. It was also #3 on our list of the Top 100 R&B Songs of 2021. There is also a special star studded remix to the song which includes Anthony Hamilton, Raheem DeVaughn and Kevin Ross.

Also on the album is the song “Everything” which we had a chance to exclusively premiere earlier this week. We must also mention the song “All I Want” which includes vocals from the late Kenny Greene of Intro and is already a favorite of ours.

This is Roberson’s first album since he released “Hear From Here” during the pandemic in 2020. Be sure to catch him on tour in the coming months as he will surely be in a city near you to present the new album.