The Top 100 R&B Songs of 2021 Presented by YouKnowIGotSoul X SoulInStereo

Dec 17, 2021 | New Music

As 2021 draws to a close, it’s time to once again reveal our top 100 R&B Songs of the Year List. We’ve linked up with our friend Edward Bowser of SoulInStereo.com once again to put together this year end list.

The R&B genre really need a pick me up after the tough year we faced in the world in 2020 and the lack of releases as a result. In fact for the first time, our Top R&B Songs List of 2020 only included 70 songs instead of the typical 100.

We are happy to report that 2021 gave us just what we needed. We are back at 100 songs on the list and there was truly good music being made across the board. Obviously there was more great music being made than just what is highlighted on this list, but from what we were able to listen to all year, this is what we felt was deserving.

The picks below are a culmination of the choices of Tom and Kyle of YouKnowIGotSoul.com, and Edd of SoulInStereo.com. We each selected our favorite songs of the year, combined our lists, and put them all together into one big one.

If there is a song below you haven’t heard below, it’s definitely worth your attention. Please take a few minutes to listen.

Without further ado, YouKnowIGotSoul.com and SoulInStereo.com present the Top 100 R&B Songs of 2021! (click any song title to listen)

1) The Shindellas – Volcano Love

 

2) Joyce Wrice – Chandler

 

3) Eric Roberson – Lessons

 

4) Salaam Remi – All I Need is You (featuring Claudette Ortiz)

 

5) After 7 – Made A Man Of Me

 

6) Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

 

7) Victoria Monet – Coastin

 

8) Sidibe – Ready Enough

 

9) Snoh Aalegra – In Your Eyes

 

10) The Shindellas – When You’re Lonely

 

11) India Shawn – Too Sweet (featuring Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

 

12) Joyce Wrice – Falling In Love (featuring Lucky Daye)

 

13) Kevin Ross – Looking for Love

 

14) Adrian Marcel – I Gotchu (End of the Day)

 

15) Van Jess – Slow Down (featuring Lucky Daye)

 

16) India Shawn – Superfine

 

17) Jazmine Sullivan – The Other Side

 

18) Teedra Moses – Make Me

 

19) Kevin Ross – Sweet Release

 

20) Joyce Wrice – On One (featuring Freddie Gibbs)

 

21) Gallant – Comeback

 

22) Sevyn Streeter – Taboo

 

23) Lucky Daye – How Much Can a Heart Take (featuring Yebba)

 

24) Ari Lennox – Pressure

 

25) Gallant – No More Tries (featuring Van Jess)

 

26) Sinead Harnett – Ready Is Always Too Late

 

27) Silk Sonic – Smokin Out The Window

 

28) Gallant – Julie

 

29) Silk Sonic – After Last Night (featuring Thundercat & Bootsy Collins)

 

30) Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis – Happily Unhappy (featuring Toni Braxton)

 

31) Leela James – You’re The One

 

32) Netta Brielle – Missin You

 

33) Kenny Lattimore – Pressure

 

34) India Shawn – Don’t Play With My Heart

 

35) Jade Novah – I Just Wanna Know

 

36) Kevin Ross – Lady Love

 

37) Victoria Monet – F**K

 

38) Leela James – Complicated

 

39) Snoh Aalegra – Just Like That

 

40) After 7 – No Place Like You

 

41) Anthony Hamilton – I Thought We Were In Love

 

42) Robin Thicke – Lucky Star

 

43) Joelle James – Apply Pressure

 

44) Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown – If I Made Love To You

 

45) Anthony Hamilton – You Made a Fool of Me

 

46) Earth, Wind & Fire – You Want My Love (featuring Lucky Daye)

 

47) Muni Long – Hrs and Hrs

 

48) Rochelle Jordan – Broken Steel

 

49) Keith Sweat & Raheem DeVaughn – Can’t Nobody

 

50) Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown – Zaddy (featuring 3D Na’tee)

 

51) Robin Thicke – Out of My Mind

 

52) Stokley – Cascade (featuring The Bonfyre)

 

53) H.E.R. – Come Through (featuring Chris Brown)

 

54) H.E.R. – Closer To Me

 

55) Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis – Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin My Heart) (featuring Mariah Carey

 

56) NAO – Messy Love

 

57) Tank – Can’t Let It Show

 

58) Kindred the Family Soul – Break It Down

 

59) Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown – When a Man

 

60) Lion Babe – Home

 

61) Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis – The Next Best Day (featuring Boyz II Men)

 

62) Van Jess – Come Over Again

 

63) Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis – Maybe I’ve Changed (featuring Heather Headley

 

64) Snoh Aalegra – Neon Peach (featuring Tyler the Creator)

 

65) PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

 

66) Snoh Aalegra – Lost You

 

67) Tone Stith – When You Love Someone (featuring H.E.R.)

 

68) Justine Skye – Innocent (featuring Justin Timberlake)

 

69) Stokley – Rush (featuring H.E.R.)

 

70) Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis – Do It Yourself (featuring Usher)

 

71) Afgan – Alone With You

 

72) Hil St. Soul – Blessed (featuring Noel Gourdin)

 

73) JoJo – Dissolve

 

74) Tweet – Neva Gonna Break My Heart Again

 

75) Trevor Jackson – Bouts To Be

 

76) Kelly Price – Grace

 

77) After 7 – The Day (featuring Stokley)

 

78) Ruff Endz – Be the One

 

79) Mack Wilds – Simple Things

 

80) Lady Wray – Under the Sun

 

81) Stokley – Lost

 

82) Louis York – Headphones

 

83) Lil’ Mo – Shining Star (featuring T-Pain & Fatman Scoop)

 

84) BluPrint – Go Don’t Leave

 

85) Elijah Blake – Dark Skin (featuring D Smoke, Durand Bernarr & Muni Long)

 

86) Summer Walker – Insane

 

87) Bobby V. – I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

 

88) JoJo Hailey – Official

 

89) JoJo Hailey – Got What U Want (featuring Devin Hailey)

 

90) Tinashe – Bouncin

 

91) D-Nice – No Plans For Love (featuring Ne-Yo & Kent Jones)

 

92) Brent Faiyaz – Wasting Time (featuring Drake)

 

93) Mario – Get Back (featuring Chris Brown)

 

94) Donell Jones – Karma (Remix featuring Dave Hollister, RL, Carl Thomas & Jacquees)

 

95) Queen Naija – Passionate

 

96) Tank – I Deserve

 

97) Mr. Dalvin – And I

 

98) Gary “Lil G” Jenkins – That’s My Baby

 

99) Alicia Keys – Come for Me (featuring Khalid & Lucky Daye)

 

100) Normani – Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)

  Lorin on December 18, 2021 at 7:10 am

    Really enjoyed the list. LOVE that Afgan made it. I stumbled on that project. Solid.

