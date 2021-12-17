The Top 100 R&B Songs of 2021 Presented by YouKnowIGotSoul X SoulInStereo

As 2021 draws to a close, it’s time to once again reveal our top 100 R&B Songs of the Year List. We’ve linked up with our friend Edward Bowser of SoulInStereo.com once again to put together this year end list.

The R&B genre really need a pick me up after the tough year we faced in the world in 2020 and the lack of releases as a result. In fact for the first time, our Top R&B Songs List of 2020 only included 70 songs instead of the typical 100.

We are happy to report that 2021 gave us just what we needed. We are back at 100 songs on the list and there was truly good music being made across the board. Obviously there was more great music being made than just what is highlighted on this list, but from what we were able to listen to all year, this is what we felt was deserving.

The picks below are a culmination of the choices of Tom and Kyle of YouKnowIGotSoul.com, and Edd of SoulInStereo.com. We each selected our favorite songs of the year, combined our lists, and put them all together into one big one.

If there is a song below you haven’t heard below, it’s definitely worth your attention. Please take a few minutes to listen.

Without further ado, YouKnowIGotSoul.com and SoulInStereo.com present the Top 100 R&B Songs of 2021! (click any song title to listen)

85) Elijah Blake – Dark Skin (featuring D Smoke, Durand Bernarr & Muni Long)