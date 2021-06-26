Justine Skye Releases “Space & Time” (Album Stream)

Justine Skye has released her brand new album “Space & Time”. The entire project is produced by the legendary Timbaland. The process actually started on Instagram when Justine released videos of herself singing over Timbaland’s productions as part of the weekly series “Space & Time Sessions”.

The project has the lead single “Intruder” which samples Ginuwine’s “So Anxious” as well as features from Justin Timberlake and Rema.

This album is the follow up to Justine’s last project “Bare With Me”.

Justin Timberlake has also been in the studio over the last few weeks working on new music. He’s been collaborating with Timbaland, Scott Storch and Danja.