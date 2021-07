Adrian Marcel returns with the brand new single called “I Gotchu (End of the Day)”.

The new banger is all about letting his woman know he’s got her back regardless.

Marcel had plans for a new album, which he talked to us about during an interview last year. Unfortunately the pandemic changed those plans like it did for most artists.

Fortunately he recently returned to the stage in his hometown of Oakland, and with the new single hopefully we the new album is back on track.