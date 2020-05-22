Adrian Marcel Interview: Upcoming Album “2B Honest”, Single “Nowhere”, Raphael Saadiq Memories

We were able to catch up with singer Adrian Marcel recently for an interview on Instagram Live. This comes on the heels of the release of his video for current single “Nowhere” which we were able to exclusively premiere on the site.

During our conversation, Adrian discussed his four part video series that will be leading up to his next project. He gave us some background on the upcoming album which is called “2B Honest”.

Adrian then took some time to reflect back on the release of his previous album “98th” which came out last year.

We then talked to Adrian about how he originally linked up with Raphael Saadiq and was mentored by the Bay Area legend. This led to a discussion of Adrian’s first mixtape “7 Days of Weak” and what went into the creation of that standout body of work.

The interview wrapped up as we discussed the time period that Adrian Marcel came into R&B and how things might have been different had he come out in the 90’s. Check out what he had to say in the video above!